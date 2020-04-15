North Myrtle Beach Middle School student sews masks for healthcare workers to use in their off time

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach eighth grade student is using her extra time at home to address a need in the community.
Tiffany Knopp said at first her daughter, Regan Knopp, was bored after finishing her distance learning assignments. She said without cheer practice to go to, her daughter was a little stir crazy, noting her recently died purple ponytail.
Then, her mom said they had an idea.
“My mom sent me a link to make masks for my aunt because she works at Marion hospital, because she needed masks, because she’s not a nurse she works with computers," Reagan said.
According to Tiffany, her sister works in the IT department at the Medical University of South Carolina in Marion and doesn’t want to use medical supplies as she’s not treating patients, but wanted to stay safe and keep others safe.
Now, Reagan has sewn over 75 masks. She said her primary focus is to make sure healthcare workers have them to use when they aren’t at work, and are running errands and heading to the grocery store.
Reagan said she started sewing when she was in elementary school, a talent her mom said she didn’t pass down to her daughter.
According to Reagan, she was making the masks so fast, her first sewing machine she got years ago couldn’t keep up. So, they had to buy her a new, upgraded machine.
Tiffany said she isn’t surprised at all by her daughter wanting to take on a huge project and is proud that she’s using her time out of school to give back.
“It doesn’t surprise me, it’s just who she is. It’s just Reagan," Tiffany said.
Reagan said she is only asking for donations from people who don’t work in the medical field, just so she can continue to buy supplies such as fabric and elastics.
She is also hoping to be able to donate masks to senior living facilities or any other facilities or organizations who might have a need for them.
