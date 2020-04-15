North Myrtle Beach furloughs some employees, including lifeguards

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of North Myrtle Beach recently made the tough decision to furlough some employees, including lifeguards.
Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach spokesman, said the city is still in their hiring mode for lifeguards, but they’re placing them on a leave of absence once hired.
Dowling said when or if the rules for the beaches change, they’ll bring them back.
A lot of lifeguards are J-1 students or international students, Dowling said. Many of the countries these students are traveling from are on lockdown. In addition, U.S. borders remain closed.
But Dowling also said a lot of people do return from previous years, so they’ll have some trained lifeguards.
Typically, the city tries to hire people from around the area, but Dowling said many turn away because they aren’t too inclined to sit in the hot sun all day.
With so many changes for summer jobs and positions, Dowling added this might be a great option for locals.
“We may have a shortage in lifeguards essentially. But here’s another truth and that is young people, of-age to be lifeguards who are looking for jobs, may well find those to be premier jobs on the beach that pay very well while jobs with other businesses may not come back as quickly," Dowling said.
When the public beach accesses reopen and lifeguards are able to return to work, it’s really just about adjusting to what is needed.
Dowling said training and certification is still a requirement for all lifeguards.
If the city does experience a shortage, many have wondered about the possibility of having to close off areas to limit how many people are coming to the beach.
“I don’t think we’ll get in that kind of position," Dowling said. "We do have beach patrol and vehicles they can watch different portions of the beach. If we really had a huge crowd and a deficit of lifeguards, then we may have to impose something unusual on the beach but we think once the jobs come back, the lifeguards come back.”
Dowling added the city is planning for several different scenarios and are working to ensure the safety of everyone.
