Family puts on suprise parade for 10-year-old’s birthday in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A family wanted to make sure one little boy’s birthday would be one he would remember, especially during these uncertain times.
Loved ones put on a surprise birthday parade for 10-year-old Patrick Britt in the Forest at Briarcliffe. They drove outside of his house honking their horns and holding signs out the windows.
His mother, Tabatha Britt, sent WMBF News the video and said that the birthday surprise made his day and that they’re making the best of the circumstances.
Patrick is a 4th-grade student at Riverside Elementary School.
Happy Birthday Patrick!
