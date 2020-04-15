Myrtle Beach Medieval Times lays off 131 employees

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Over 100 employees of Myrtle Beach’s Medieval Times have been laid off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to information from S.C. Works, approximately 131 employees were listed as losing their jobs as of April 12.
The notice came from a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification report. The WARN Act helps ensure advance notice in cases of qualified plant closings and mass layoffs, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
On March 16, Medieval Times president and CEO Perico Montaner posted a note to Facebook stating the Grand Strand location would temporarily close down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Rest assured that our team members are well taken care of and our horses will continue to receive the love and care they’ve always had,” the note read in part.
On Monday, Myrtle Beach city officials announced they were extending their emergency order due to COVID-19 through May 15.