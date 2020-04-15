More HCS employees test positive for COVID-19; meal sites, meal pick-up locations suspended

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools announced on Wednesday that three attendance areas have been impacted by employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The attendance areas are Conway, North Myrtle Beach and Socastee, according to the school district.
Officials said as a result of the positive cases, multiple employees working the meal program have had to self-quarantine.
Because of this, Horry County Schools will suspend the operation of all 13 grab-and-go meal sites and all bus meal pick-up locations for the next two weeks starting on Thursday.
The district said it will assess the meal program following the two-week suspension of service. They’re asking parents to monitor the district’s website and social media on when, or if, meal service can resume during the coronavirus pandemic.
WMBF News is reaching out to Horry County Schools to find out what this means for the thousands of students who rely on the meal pick-ups. We will bring you information as it comes into our newsroom.
