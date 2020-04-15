Marion County healthcare workers to receive ‘thank you’ meal

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Healthcare workers in Marion County will receive a “thank you” meal Thursday for their efforts battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, 500 healthcare workers at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center, Marion County EMS and 911 employees, and workers at MUSC Mullins Nursing Center and Senior Care of Marion will receive a boxed lunch from T-ROY’S Restaurant.
The initiative was sponsored by S.C. Senator Kent Williams, State Rep. Lucas Atkinson and Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace.
The lunches will be distributed at noon Thursday at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center in Mullins.
