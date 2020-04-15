Man facing charge after teen shot, killed in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A 16-year-old was killed and a man was charged following an early-morning shooting in Robeson County, according to authorities.
Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 10900 block of Rennert Road in the Shannon community at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday after a person was shot, a press release stated.
When deputies arrived, they found 16-year-old James M. Jones suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Southeastern Medical Center and died from his injuries, according to the release.
Chad Locklear, 22, of Shannon, was charged with voluntary manslaughter, authorities said. He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3000.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.