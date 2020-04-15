Lowcountry church creates over 1,800 cards for Tidelands Health employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Pawleys Island Community Church have come together to write thank you cards to the employees working at Tidelands Health.
Church members created more than 1,800 cards meant for the hands of Tidelands Health team members. Some church members made it a family activity by encouraging their kids and grandkids to create cards.
The church says the activity was inspired by similar efforts to send cards and notes of support to soldiers overseas.
“Our church family wants to be a blessing to the whole health system in our area,” senior pastor at Pawleys Island Community Church Don Williams said. “We are so appreciative of the medical professionals at Tidelands Health who are serving us. We want to support, encourage and meet their needs during their courageous fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”
