Little River postpones World Famous Blue Crab Festival due to COVID-19 concerns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Little River Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center made the tough decision on Wednesday to postpone its 39th Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival until October.
Leaders said that due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the chamber will combine the World Famous Blue Crab Festival and the Little ShrimpFest which is scheduled for October 10-11. It was originally set for May 16-17.
“We continuously monitor the guidance of local, state and national officials and agencies and researched all viable options. There is just too much ambiguity to try to plan and execute a successful event any sooner than October,” said Jennifer Walters, the president and CEO of the Little River Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.
The chamber said the health and safety of the community, vendors and sponsors is their top priority.
Horry County Emergency Management, Horry County police, Horry County Council and state legislators also helped Little River leaders make the tough decision.
“The World Famous Blue Crab Festival belongs to Little River and we wanted the stakeholders of our community involved in making this decision. It is emotionally painful and financially challenging,” Walters said.
Both chamber festivals contribute $4.25 million in economic impact to Horry County.
