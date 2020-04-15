Little River company creates EPA approved disinfectant solution for hospitals

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small business in Horry County is helping hospitals across the country in the fight against the coronavirus.
Paradigm Technologies located on Commerce Street in Little River produces its own EPA approved disinfectant spray and cleaning equipment for hospitals and businesses.
The product is called Hydrolyte. The bottle claims it kills up to 99.9% of bacteria in two minutes.
Gary Grieco, the company's CEO, said so far they've shipped out thousands of gallons to hospitals in North Carolina, Nevada and ten hospitals in New York, which is the epicenter of the virus.
“We have to become proactive in this country and always be defending ourselves against viruses and bacteria the way we are against terrorism,” Grieco said. “They’re always going to be there, it’s just going to make it a lot safer for people to walk around and interact.”
The disinfectant is made with salt, water and electricity.
Stuart Emmons, vice president of engineering and production, said the product is hypochlorous acid-based, which is what the human body naturally produces to fight off infections.
It’s also listed as EPA level four toxicity. This means the product isn’t harmful to those who use it and doesn’t require personal protective equipment.
"The hydrochlorous acid being much more effective at a much lower concentration allows people to spray this when there’s other people in the room without there being a lot of fumes that may be overwhelming to patients and visitors that might be around,” Emmons said.
The demand for the product increased so much they had to hire more people to help.
Cindi Schoeber said she was recently hired after being laid off from a restaurant impacted by COVID-19.
She said the job is more helpful than she could have imagined.
“I have a nurse in south Jersey and the hospital is overrun,” Schoeber said. “They shipped product to her and I shipped product to my other children in south Jersey."
Grieco said they’re currently able to produce around 10,000 gallons of fluid per day.
If you’re a first responder or healthcare worker, the company offers to disinfect your car and give you a bottle for free.
