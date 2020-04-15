Honda of S.C. furloughs employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Honda will furlough the majority of its salaried and support associates in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to company officials.
The announcement was made Wednesday, with the furlough period listed as two weeks. Honda of South Carolina, which produces ATVs and other powersport vehicles, is based in Timmonsville.
Honda of S.C. previously announced it was suspending production through May 1.
“In addition to the impact of COVID-19 on the marketplace, stay-at-home orders in many cities and states prevent consumers in a number of markets from purchasing new vehicles. As a result, Honda must continue to suspend production in order to align product supply with a lack of market demand,” a press release stated.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.