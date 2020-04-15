Florence County deputies investigate after 16-year-old shot while walking down road

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are searching for the person who shot a 16-year-old boy who was walking down a road Wednesday night.
Deputies responded to the shooting around 5:50 p.m. on Canal Drive.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said the teenager was walking down the road when a car came by, turned around and then the car came toward the 16-year-old and started shooting.
A bullet hit the bottom of the teenager’s foot as he was running away.
He was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are non-life threatening.
Kirby said deputies are following up on leads. No arrests have been made.
