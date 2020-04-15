Florence County deputies investigate after 16-year-old shot while walking down road

Florence County deputies investigate after 16-year-old shot while walking down road
(SOURCE: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | April 15, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 7:03 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are searching for the person who shot a 16-year-old boy who was walking down a road Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 5:50 p.m. on Canal Drive.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said the teenager was walking down the road when a car came by, turned around and then the car came toward the 16-year-old and started shooting.

A bullet hit the bottom of the teenager’s foot as he was running away.

He was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are non-life threatening.

Kirby said deputies are following up on leads. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.