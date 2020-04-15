FIRST ALERT: Marlboro County storm damage determined to be large, violent microburst

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest storm survey from Monday’s severe weather outbreak has determined that damage in Marlboro county was from several very large microbursts.
The report from the National Weather Service states that a “few very strong microburts caused widespread damage near the city of Wallace, SC. The width of the entire damage area is approximately 2 to 3 miles wide and 4 to 5 miles long. All of the damage was aligned nearly unidirectional at every location damage was observed” indicating straightline winds as opposed to a tornado.
The near straight line swath of damage coupled with evidence of a very wide swath of damage was indicative of microbursts in this event. Most of the winds within this area ranged from 65 to 85 mph with several locations of 90 to 110 mph winds.
The report went on to state that “several homes were impacted with roofs blow off, and an unanchored single wide mobile home flipped off its foundation blocks. In addition, hundreds of softwood and hardwood trees were either snapped or uprooted across a wide area. The most intensive damage appeared in three areas including: Grants Mill Rd W near Hwy 9 east of Wallace, the Garden Rd area near Old Wire Rd., and along sections of Hwy 177 northeast of Wallace.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.