FIRST ALERT: Marlboro County storm damage determined to be large, violent microburst

The report went on to state that “several homes were impacted with roofs blow off, and an unanchored single wide mobile home flipped off its foundation blocks. In addition, hundreds of softwood and hardwood trees were either snapped or uprooted across a wide area. The most intensive damage appeared in three areas including: Grants Mill Rd W near Hwy 9 east of Wallace, the Garden Rd area near Old Wire Rd., and along sections of Hwy 177 northeast of Wallace.”