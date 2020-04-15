FIRST ALERT: Dropping temperatures, rain chances return to forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is one of those odd weather days where a system moves through early in the morning, providing warmer temperatures early on before the cooler air surges in. Highs have already occurred for both Myrtle Beach and Florence today at midnight.
That low-pressure system will continue to work along the coast, bringing the chances for a few scattered showers today. The best chance of an isolated shower is early in the day with mostly cloudy skies sticking around. By this afternoon, temperatures will drop down into the lower 60s for both the beaches and the inland locations. A breezy wind will make it feel cooler and that jacket might be needed for many of you. Don't expect too much sunshine today. Clouds should slowly clear by this afternoon and into the evening hours.
While we are at our coldest today, we will slowly start to warm up for the rest of the week. Winds will slowly begin to turn back out of the south, increasing our temperatures into the upper 60s on Thursday before the lower 70s on Friday. Mostly sunny skies will continue for the end of the workweek before our rain chances ramp up for the weekend.
Temperatures will climb this weekend with widespread 70s Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will filter back in with showers looking likely both Saturday and Sunday. No severe weather is expected but showers will impact those weekend plans. While Saturday looks to bring more of a scattered rain chance throughout the day, the potential for a more widespread rain later Sunday and into Monday is something we will need to watch. Those two systems together will bring 1″ or less of rain through Monday morning.
