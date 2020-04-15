FIRST ALERT: Chilly night ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A chilly night is ahead before warmer weather returns by the weekend.
After temperatures held steady in the lower 50s all day, readings will drop quickly tonight. Inland areas will drop to around 40 with a few readings in the upper 30s possible near the NC border. Temperatures in the Grand Strand will drop all the way into the lower and middle 40s.
After a cool start, Thursday will turn out sunny and milder with afternoon temperatures reaching into the upper 60s.
The warming trend continues on Friday with afternoon temperatures reaching into the 70s.
By the weekend, the weather stay mild but turns more unsettled at times. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possibly by Saturday afternoon. Sunday will feature showers and a few thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. As of right now, the risk of any severe weather looks fairly low.
