Family sues Horry County, HCSO after inmate found unresponsive in transport van

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The family of an inmate who was found unresponsive in the back of a Horry County Sheriff’s Office transport van has filed a lawsuit against the county and the sheriff’s office.
Abed Michael Naqshabandi had been booked into the detention center on August 28, 2019 on two charges.
Officials said was being transferred back to J. Reuben Long Detention Center from Conway Medical Center after he was treated for a heel injury on Sept. 21, 2019, when he was found unresponsive. The coroner’s office said that he had wrapped a seat belt around his neck.
Naqshabandi’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming that the Horry County Sheriff’s Office knew of his suicidal tendencies and failed to take the steps to properly monitor him.
The lawsuit states that Naqshabandi suffered from a history of mental illness and that during his time in jail he “expressed suicidal ideations, resulting him being placed on suicide precautions.”
The documents show that the inmate even tried to commit suicide while at J. Reuben Long Detention Center and that’s why he was taken to the hospital in the first place.
“Mr. Naqshabandi suffered injuries to his legs, feet and elbow after jumping from the second-floor tier of his housing unit on multiple occasions in an attempt to commit suicide,” the lawsuit states.
According to the lawsuit, during his third attempt he was restrained, shocked with a taser and transported to CMC for emergency treatment.
Once he was done with his treatment, he was placed back in the transport van which the lawsuit states has “a video monitoring device to ensure direct supervision of individuals during transportation.”
The plaintiff claims that there was no proper supervision of the inmate during the 20-minute transport from the hospital to the jail which led to Naqshabandi wrapping the seatbelt around his neck.
The lawsuit states that once officers discovered Naqshabandi in the back, CPR was administered and his heart restarted, but he never regained consciousness and died.
The family is demanding a jury trial and is asking for damages for each independent cause of action and act of gross negligence.
The State Law Enforcement Division is also investigating the incident to determine if there is any criminal liability.
WMBF News reached out to Horry County and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office about this lawsuit. Both said that they don’t comment on pending litigation.
