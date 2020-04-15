Man wanted for ‘viciously’ beating child in Darlington County in custody, officials say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have arrested a man accused of “viciously” beating a child in Darlington County.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday 31-year-old Lamontio Kirksey was in custody.
Kirksey was wanted for unlawful neglect of a child.
Authorities allege Kirksey beat the child with belts, drop cords and phone chargers.
According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the child was recently taken to a local hospital and was unresponsive and needed extensive medical treatment.
Investigators arrested the mother of child, 30-year-old Katherine Fullard, after she reportedly allowed Kirksey to abuse the child.
Fullard is also charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.