Man wanted for ‘viciously’ beating child in Darlington County in custody, officials say

Lamontio Kirksey (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | April 15, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 11:07 AM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have arrested a man accused of “viciously” beating a child in Darlington County.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday 31-year-old Lamontio Kirksey was in custody.

Kirksey was wanted for unlawful neglect of a child.

Authorities allege Kirksey beat the child with belts, drop cords and phone chargers.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the child was recently taken to a local hospital and was unresponsive and needed extensive medical treatment.

Investigators arrested the mother of child, 30-year-old Katherine Fullard, after she reportedly allowed Kirksey to abuse the child.

Katherine Fullard (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

Fullard is also charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

