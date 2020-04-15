City of Columbia lowers flags to half-staff to honor lives lost to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City of Columbia officials shared the tragic news that more than 100 people have died after contracting the coronavirus in South Carolina, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Wednesday, city officials said flags would be lowered to half-staff to mark the somber milestone and honor those who have lost their lives. Flags will be lowered beginning at 4 p.m.
“We are in a war with COVID-19. This enemy doesn’t respect life, it doesn’t acknowledge borders and it doesn’t respect authority,” Mayor Steve Benjamin said. “We feel sorrow and heartache due the enormous loss of life from COVID-19 symptoms across our state. We know the grief families feel for their loved ones, many who have died alone and afraid in hospitals and care centers. Lowering the flag of Columbia is an expression of our understanding of the suffering so many grieving families are feeling right now.”
As of April 15, more than 3,650 people have contracted COVID-19 in South Carolina and 107 people have died, DHEC said.
This story will be updated with more information from DHEC.
In the video above, hear directly from Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, who spoke candidly about the virus on WIS Today.
