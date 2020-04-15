City of Marion imposes curfew amid COVID-19 pandemic

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Marion has imposed a curfew amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to an emergency ordinance issued by the city, the curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. beginning Wednesday, April 15.
“During the hours of curfew, individuals shall stay in their homes and not travel through or congregate in the streets, sidewalks, waterways, alleyways, parking lots, public ways, public rights of way, and/or other public spaces in the City of Marion, including the premises of establishments that hold a City of Marion business license, except as provided herein,” the ordinance states.
The following are exempt from the curfew: law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, active duty military, healthcare providers and professionals, and public works and utility workers.
The curfew will remain in effect “until the earlier of repeal of this Ordinance or 10:00 p.m. on the 14th day after the day of enactment of this Ordinance.”
