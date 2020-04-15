CCU donates t-shirts to Tidelands Health to help make masks

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Even though Coastal Carolina University’s campus is closed, the Chanticleers are finding ways to contribute during this global health crisis.
A group of staff members from several different departments worked together on Tuesday to gather and deliver boxes of t-shirts to Tidelands Health so volunteers can make masks for healthcare workers.
The t-shirts are being used to make hand-sewn masks that are used by Tidelands Health team members in non-direct patient care areas. Team members who directly care for patients use professional-grade personal protective equipment.
“Coastal Carolina University and Tidelands Health have been teammates for years now, and this generous donation once again illustrates the power of our partnership,” said Pam Maxwell, the chief nursing officer at Tidelands Health. “We thank CCU for this tremendous show of support, which will help protect our team members as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Office of Student Life was able to send three full boxes, the New Student and Family Programs also donated three boxes
“With the programs we host, we typically have shirts leftover, so I went on a hunt for 100 percent cotton shirts from Orientation and was able to pull three large boxes full,” said New Student and Family Programs Director Susannah Marshman. “In times like this, I think it is so important for all of us to do what we can to support our local community. We all have to be in this fight together.”
Several athletic teams donated about six boxes to the cause.
Officers from the Department of Public Safety delivered the t-shirts on Tuesday afternoon.
In addition to the CCU donation, Tidelands Health has also received T-shirt donations from Horry County Schools, Ocean Lakes Family Campground, and Accent Sewing.
Each mask has three layers of fabric and has space for a filter to be inserted, so it depends on the size of the shirt on how many masks can be made from it.
Those interested in supporting Tidelands Health can visit the health system’s website here for more information.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.