‘We will take enforcement action’: Myrtle Beach police chief reiterates importance of obeying governor’s orders

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police’s top brass wants to remind the community that if they don’t obey the governor’s orders, they will face consequences.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order that closes all public access points to beaches and waterways. If a person has private access to the beach, then they are allowed to walk on the beach for exercise.
Police Chief Amy Prock said in a statement on Facebook that the sooner people abide by the orders, the sooner people will be back out enjoying the beach.
“It is our sincere desire that all members of our community will voluntarily comply with the orders,” Prock said. “If everyone does their part, we can get back to enjoying everything the city has to offer sooner, rather than later.”
She also had a warning for those who don’t think the rules apply to them.
“For individuals who put their own wants and needs above the safety of others and willfully disobey the orders, then we will take enforcement action,” Prock said.
Anyone who violates the order and is convicted could face a $100 fine, spend up to 30 days in jail or both for each violation.
Local law enforcement are doing all they can to enforce the law, but they’re also leaning on the community to alert them if they see anyone going around barriers.
Anyone who wishes to report a violation should call the city’s information line at 843-918-4636.
