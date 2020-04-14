U.S. Postal Service has safety measures in place to protect customers, employees during COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Grocery stores and online retailers are deemed essential, and more and more people are switching to online shopping.
Packages are still being delivered and employees at the post office are still hard at work to get residents their mail.
However, changes have been made both inside the post office and in how mail is delivered.
When someone walks into the post office in Carolina Forest, they’ll notice floor tape showing where to stand in order to be six feet apart for social distancing. There is also a tarp-like covering to protect the employees and customers.
Officials with the United States Postal Service said they are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep the public and their employees safe.
Gina Pelliccio frequently visits the post office to mail necessary items to her family and she said there is one device she’s using more these days.
“I’ve discovered at Carolina Forest there’s a self-service kiosk," Pelliccio said. “You can hit it when the lobby hours are closed and at that time, once the lobby hours have closed, it’s like a clear shot in and a clear shot out.”
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people are ordering more items online and waiting for the mail truck to deliver them to their door.
In order to protect residents and the letter carriers, USPS officials said mail carriers are avoiding ringing the door bell whenever possible and knocking. They’re also avoiding areas that may be knocked on a lot when doing so.
“We have changed delivery procedures to eliminate the requirement that customers sign our Mobile Delivery Devices for delivery,” the USPS said in a statement.
Pelliccio said over the past few weeks she’s spent over $100 in shipping payments and although they’re adding up, she’s doing what she can to help her family.
“Obviously it’s costing us much more to ship than what it’s costing in the stores, but it’s our family, they need it. We’re going to give the assistance we can while we can,” she said. "With online ordering, I noticed a lot of the products are limited, they are either no available or in store purchase only. I’ve sent quite a few items that I could through online orders to my daughter but I just can’t get everything.”
The World Health Organization has answered common questions asked about COVID-19 and one was about receiving packages. They said it is safe to receive a package from an area where COVID-19 has been reported.
“The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low,” according to the WHO.
