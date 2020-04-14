Surfside Beach allows healthcare employees to self-quarantine in campers at their homes

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Surfside Beach is making sure the families of healthcare workers on the frontlines are staying safe and healthy.
Leaders voted during an emergency meeting Tuesday night to temporarily allow medical and healthcare personnel who are exposed to the coronavirus on a daily basis to live in their campers on private property at their homes. The current law allows residents to have campers on their property, but people aren’t allowed to live in them.
The move helps healthcare professionals be at home, but not expose their loved ones to the virus.
During Tuesday’s meeting, councilmembers also pushed back its business license renewal date and waived late fees until June 30 for existing businesses within the town limits.
Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer said he knows businesses are struggling, but a decision hasn’t been made yet on whether to extend an order that restricts reservations at short-term rentals.
“We don’t wanna do anything that basically takes the curve off. That makes it worse. We want to do everything we can to cure the problem, instead of make our problems bigger,” Hellyer said. “We want our businesses and tourists to come back. We want everyone to be here. But the most important thing is the health and well-being of our residents.”
The current emergency ordinance runs through May 1.
Hellyer said after discussions with neighboring municipalities, they will reassess the town’s positions at a later date and give the town time to see if the situation improves.
