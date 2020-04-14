South Carolina pastor unshaken by steeple toppled by storm

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill church is cleaning up after Monday morning’s powerful storm.
The storm was so fierce that it knocked off the West End Baptist Church’s steeple.
On the way down, the steeple created large holes in the roof. It is another repair in addition to the possible steeple repair.
Fortunately, the worship center had no damage.
Lead pastor Jay Rebsamen says he started his day feeling overwhelmed by the damage, but then a realization actually made him feel thankful for the timing of the storm’s destruction.
”Never in a million years would I have thought that the storm that came through our city and county just a few hours ago would have taken out the steeple of this church,” Rebsamen said.
Rebsamen woke up to a text Monday morning with a picture of the destruction.
On his way to the church, he says his nerves got the best of him.
First the pandemic, then the steeple tumbling down, he was not sure what to think.
“The text message with the steeple that was down, it was extremely overwhelming," Rebsamen said "I didn’t really know how to respond to it. I would like to say I knew exactly what to do next."
The worry turned to peace as Rebsamen considered the timing.
With the church’s doors closed from the coronavirus, the construction can go on without interrupting worship.
”God’s timing is perfect," the pastor said. "Through the pandemic…through the wind storm and rain storm we had and all the challenges we are facing right now God’s timing is perfect."
So this church might be steepleless, but not spiritless.
“God has got his hand in all of this and he is completely in control,” Rebsamen said.
Since it is the day after Easter, the insurance company has not reached out to Rebsamen on how much this is going to cost.
He also has not decided if they will rebuild the steeple.
