Sampit Elementary in Andrews area will not hold meal distribution Tuesday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Meal distribution will not take place at Sampit Elementary School in the Andrews area on Tuesday, according to officials with the Georgetown County School District.
All other distribution sites will operate on a normal schedule.
District officials said those who normally pick up meals at Sampit Elementary may go to Andrews High, McDonald Elementary or Georgetown Middle schools to pick up meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 14.
