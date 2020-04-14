Police issue warrants for people making false COVID-19 claims inside of Hartsville businesses

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Hartsville Police Department has issued three warrants for people falsely claiming they have COVID-19 inside of businesses.
The Hartsville Police Department posted on Facebook last week saying they had received calls from businesses about people coming inside claiming they had the Coronavirus, or they were ignoring quarantine orders.
Hartsville police Lt. Mark Blair said claiming you have COVID-19 to insight a panic is very similar to yelling “Fire” in a crowded building.
The Hartsville Police Department will charge the suspects with aggravated breach of peace.
“To go into a store and say something to the effect of, ‘I’m supposed to be in quarantine, but I don’t care,’ or, ‘I’m supposed to be in quarantine so I need to get my stuff and get home,’ or, ‘I probably have the COVID-19 virus,’ and do it more than one time to cause the people in the business and the customers in the business to panic or have to do extra cleaning and stuff that’s going over the line," Blair said.
Blair said these claims can damage businesses that are already going through a tough time.
He said they would rather not take these actions, but they will take action against someone trying to create panic within the community.
"What we would rather do is people not shout out that they are supposed to be under quarantine or not to bring attention to themselves, but if someone repeatedly goes into a business and talks about being under quarantine orders but they are not going to pay attention to it, then we have to do what we have to do to get the point across to these people that it is not acceptable,” said Blair.
Blair said the Hartsville Police Department is taking this situation very seriously and while they respect the right to free speech, it can go too far.
