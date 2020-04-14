Myrtle Beach leaders admit error made in extending emergency order for short-term rentals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city leaders apologized Tuesday after a draft resolution that sought to extend its emergency order another 30 days as it pertains to short-term rentals was released to the public on Monday.
That draft order sought to extend the stipulations regarding short-term rentals through May 15.
“That executive order was not issued and is not going to be issued,” city manager John Pedersen said during the Myrtle Beach City Council’s Tuesday meeting, which was held via teleconference. “Unfortunately, it was erroneously sent to the media and it was published.”
The original order, signed March 26, stated that short-term rentals such as hotels, motels, rental properties, Airbnb, VRBO-style lodging, and public and private campgrounds can’t accept new reservations through the end of April. It remains in effect.
Pedersen said immediately after it was discovered the draft order had been published, it was removed from city websites and the hospitality association was notified. He stressed Tuesday the order extending the prohibiting of short-term rentals was never approved and is not in effect now.
The city manager apologized for the anxiety it caused hoteliers and other businesses.
“We were the root of that problem. I apologize for that error,” Pedersen said.
City spokesperson Mark Kruea said the mayor’s extension of Myrtle Beach’s emergency declaration in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic is in effect and runs for 30 days.
“Where we erred was in publishing the draft of the emergency order update. That was not intended for yesterday (Monday), but only for contemplation. We got ahead of ourselves,” Kruea said via email.
Kruea added that the emergency order prohibiting the use of short-term rentals does not automatically follow an emergency declaration.
