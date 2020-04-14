Myrtle Beach hopes to restore historic buildings along 9th Avenue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over the next few months, you may notice quite a bit of construction at Nance Plaza in Myrtle Beach.
The city has decided to restore several historic buildings on 9th Avenue. Belk, The Myrtle Beach Bakery and the Mayflower Restaurant were a part of a rich history along 9th Avenue.
Although those businesses won’t be opening back up, the city is hoping new businesses will start adding to that history in the near future.
“They are old buildings, and they haven’t had a lot of attention over the last decade or so,” said Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Director Lauren Clever.
The city is embarking on a restoration project to make the historic storefronts look like they did in the good old days.
“We’re looking at those photos or have looked at those photos and the facades will generally look like they did back in the day,” said Clever.
Some of the buildings on 9th Avenue aren’t on the historic register, but they will get facelifts too.
On the other side of Nance Plaza, construction is already underway on some other projects.
“There are two private projects taking place there, and we’ll eventually get a brewery which has been discussed, Grand Strand Brewing," said Clever.
All of these projects are a part of establishing the Arts and Innovation District.
“As a pedestrian walking, you’ll feel like your somewhere special," said Clever.
If the coronavirus doesn’t interrupt the timeline, Clever said the restoration could be completed in early 2021.
The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board will vote on the restoration sketches at its meeting Thursday.
