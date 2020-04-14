More than 4,600 S.C. businesses ask to remain open under Gov. McMaster’s orders

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More than 4,600 businesses across South Carolina have asked the state Department of Commerce to consider them essential following Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders to close all non-essential businesses on March 31 and April 3 in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
So, what makes a business essential?
The Pee Dee Bicycle Company along Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach is able to remain open under the order while other businesses like the Bookworm in Murrells Inlet aren’t.
The state requires owners to fill out a form on the SC Commerce website for clarification on business status as essential or non-essential.
Questions include the reason for the clarification and how many customers are usually in the store at one time.
Through email, the department stated they base status designations on if the business falls under the four categories of the governor’s order: entertainment facilities, athletic facilities, close contact services and retail stores, along with consulting with the state attorney general.
The majority of the 4,600 businesses on the clarification list are deemed necessary.
Gary Bennett, a bicycle mechanic, said the main reason they’re considered essential is because people use bikes for transportation.
He said business is actually doing better than before the pandemic.
"We've seen a huge uptick in service repairs,” Bennett said. “Now even the supply chain of bicycles is becoming difficult because the areas that are open are selling a lot of bikes."
Bennett said despite being open, they aren't letting people inside the store. Instead, they offer curbside service and bike delivery.
Meanwhile, the Bookworm is one of the hundreds of businesses denied by the state Department of Commerce as essential and was forced to temporarily close their store on April 6.
The co-owner of the Bookworm, Cortney Hornyak, said despite offering curbside pickup, she admits business has been tough and only does one or two pickup orders a day.
“I really do think books are really essential,” Hornyak said. “Everyone is so bored at home, you can only watch so much TV so I really think, especially for the younger kids, to have something else to do.”
However, other businesses like beauty supply stores and vape shops are listed as essential on the department’s clarification list.
On our WMBF News Facebook poll, 1,100 people out of more than 1,400 votes disagreed that beauty supply stores and vape shops should be designated as essential businesses.
The Department of Commerce also stated if a company does not appear to fit in the non-essential category but is still open, then either that company does not fall within one of the four categories outlined in the executive orders or that company provides an essential service or product
