Marion police arrest man accused of firing shots into three apartments

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion police said a man fired multiple shots into three apartments with people inside.
Officers arrested 30-year-old Johnny Lee McCollough on Saturday.
Police said McCollough and another man shot into three occupied apartments on Saturday along Rosewood Drive. No one inside the apartments was hurt.
Officers were in the area when the shooting happened and were able to take McCollough into custody after a short foot chase.
He faces several charges including pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion County Combined Drug Unit assisted in the case.
Police have not said if they took the other man involved into custody.
