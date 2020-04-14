Man charged with trying to stab medical staff at Myrtle Beach area hospital, according to police

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man remains in jail Tuesday following his arrest for allegedly trying to stab employees at an area hospital.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 36-year-old Michael Anthony Doucette was booked at 3:10 a.m. Monday on a charge of first-degree assault and battery. His bond is listed as $20,000.
A report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department states Doucette was brought to the emergency room of Grand Strand Medical Center on March 16 and attempted to stab the medical staffer members treating him.
One of the victims told police the suspect didn’t want medical treatment and started to become agitated. He reportedly started arguing and threatening to stab the personnel in the room, at one point pulling out a knife and trying to open it before being subdued by staff, the report states.
A second victim told authorities the man became more agitated and started making threats while medical staff was trying to help him, according to the report. This person also indicated the suspect pulled out a knife and tried to open it before being subdued.
No injuries were reported and the knife was placed into evidence.
