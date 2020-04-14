Law enforcement officers escort fallen deputy after autopsy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office provided an escort for the body of a fallen deputy Tuesday afternoon.
Jeremy Ladue, 29, died Monday morning while on duty in a West Ashley crash.
Officers who die in the line of duty traditionally have their autopsy performed at MUSC in downtown Charleston.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said Ladue’s body will be escorted from the hospital to a Goose Creek funeral home.
The crash happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. Monday when Ladue’s patrol vehicle collided with another vehicle in the 2400 block of Savannah Highway.
The driver of the second vehicle, Kwamane Mitchell, 29, from Johns Island, also died from injuries suffered in the crash.
Antonio said Ladue served with the agency since February 2019.
“He patrolled the West Ashley district, where coworkers admired him for his dependability and enthusiasm,” Antonio said.
The nonprofit organization Serve and Connect has established a memorial fund for LaDue’s family.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
