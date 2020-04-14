‘It’s just bad’: Storms leave path of destruction across S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Monday morning's storms wreaked havoc across South Carolina, tossing trees, destroying homes and ultimately claiming lives.
Some were left trying to wrap their heads around just how devastating the storms actually were.
In Marlboro Country, Mother Nature acted as an early morning alarm clock just before 7 a.m. While no one was injured, the system certainly left its mark.
A tree fell on top of Peggy Hatcher’s home of nearly 50 years, damaging several bedrooms and leaving her at odds as to her next move.
"Terrible because you don't know where to go or what to do, but everyone is coming and they're being so good, but I don't know where to go or what to do,” Hatcher said. “It's just bad. I'm not the only one so I'm blessed I'm here.”
Trees snapped, school bleachers were tossed, and linemen were Monday morning removing large power lines blocking roadways between Cheraw and Wallace.
It was the same scenario In Georgetown County. No one was hurt, but there was quite a bit of damage.
Three tornadoes have been confirmed in this county, one near Sampit, one near Litchfield, and another near Graves.
Mary Shoemaker’s car was right in the storm's path. She and her family were in their home when she heard the glass breaking. She then broke the news to the rest of her household.
"They were in shock. They couldn't believe what happened to the car,” Shoemaker said. “They were all upstairs, so I told them come downstairs now, now, now! We're all OK, thank goodness."
The confirmed EF-0 tornado in Litchfield was a couple of miles away from the Lakeshore Drive area. There was no property damage, but a lot of fallen debris. Gary Morris spent most of the day cleaning up what the storm left behind
Strong winds caused two large tree branches to snap, falling just a few feet from Morris' home.
One branch touched his boat. Morris said his girlfriend usually parks her car where one of the trees fell, but decided not to Sunday night.
The storms did claim lives across other parts of the state.
RELATED COVERAGE: Severe storms to blame for nine deaths across South Carolina
Five people were killed after a possible tornado swept through parts of Hampton County.
On Monday, many spent time going though what's left of their homes.
In the Upstate, a spokesperson for the Borg-Warner Automotive plant in Seneca said one employee died when a tornado hit that area.
In Colleton County, emergency officials said a grandmother was killed after a tree fell on her home.
Crews also worked to clean up at least 20 destroyed planes at the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro, some crushed like tin cans.
The airport houses 50 planes, 30 of which were damaged and 20 destroyed.
