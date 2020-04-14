Horry County police create email for questions related to McMaster’s executive orders

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department has created an email address for residents to submit questions they have about executive orders from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to information from the department, the HCPD has been getting a lot of questions about non-compliance with McMaster’s orders.
To help, the HCPD has an email inbox for residents to send COVID-19 compliance-related questions and tips.
An email can be sent to compliance@horrycounty.org and an officer will respond as soon as possible.
