Horry County police create email for questions related to McMaster’s executive orders

Protecting yourself from coronavirus
By WMBF News Staff | April 14, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 10:20 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department has created an email address for residents to submit questions they have about executive orders from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to information from the department, the HCPD has been getting a lot of questions about non-compliance with McMaster’s orders.

To help, the HCPD has an email inbox for residents to send COVID-19 compliance-related questions and tips.

An email can be sent to compliance@horrycounty.org and an officer will respond as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.