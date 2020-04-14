Horry County leaders to provide update on county’s response to COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders are set to hold a virtual briefing Tuesday morning to discuss the county’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a press release, the briefing will be held at 11 a.m. and feature county spokesperson Kelly Moore, county council chairman Johnny Gardner, emergency management director Randy Webster, Sheriff Phillip Thompson, HCPD Chief Joseph Hill, and HCFR Chief Joseph Tanner.
The briefing can be viewed on the county’s government access channel, website, and Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.