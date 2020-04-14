HGTC president confirms three students contracted coronavirus

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The leader of Horry-Georgetown Technical College confirmed on Tuesday that three of the school’s students have the coronavirus.
Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore gave the update during the Myrtle Beach City Council virtual meeting.
She did not go into detail on how the students are doing at this time.
Fore added that no faculty or staff have contracted the virus.
She said that counselors are on hand to give emotional support to not only the students but to others on campus who may have difficulty getting through these uncertain times.
