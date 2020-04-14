Grand Strand hotel lighting up ‘Hope’ in community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A movement of hope is sparking along the Grand Strand - through lights.
The South Bay Inn and Suites off Ocean Boulevard is sending a clear message of hope, with the balcony lights spelling out “Hope” across the building structure.
The idea started with manager Rob Dowd, who wanted to inspire his community after witnessing the impact of the executive shutdown on area businesses.
“Obviously, hotels and restaurants are closed, and it’s just really affecting our area hard," Dowd said. "Hope is something our area could really use right now.”
Hope is exactly what Dowd is delivering in style, with the balcony lights breathing hope along the beach and touching hearts in the community, including his employees.
Ray Harter, an employee with the hotel, first heard about the “lights of hope” after receiving text messages from friends, not knowing it was his business displaying it.
“[I was thinking] that sure is nice and really beautiful, didn’t even realize it was South Bay Inn and Suites,” Harter said.
Like so many businesses, the hotel has faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had to lay off 235 people that barely made it when things were going great. It’s heart wrenching," Harter said.
Still, seeing a reminder of hope, even for one moment at the hotel, can make the harder days a bit brighter for them all.
“There are a lot of businesses that aren’t going to be able to bounce back," Dowd said. "It’s very difficult and it’s something we’ve never been through. I hope we can all work together getting through it.”
One message Dowd made very clear is there’s enough hope to go around.
