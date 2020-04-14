FIRST ALERT: Rain chances return to the forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Expect a few showers by Wednesday morning with a better chance into the weekend.
The clouds begin to filter back-in overnight with scattered showers likely around sunrise Wednesday. The rain won’t be widespread and it all clears through mid-day. Sunnier skies begin to return for the afternoon but we remain cooler. AFternoon highs only top out in the lower 60s.
Rain chances take a break through the remainder of the week with sunny skies both Thursday and Friday. Both days feature cool mornings in the 40s but warm afternoons. We’ll return to the 70s as we move into Friday.
The temperatures continue to climb this weekend with widespread 70s Saturday and Sunday. Clouds filter back in with showers looking likely both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. No severe weather is expected with most spots seeing less than 1″ of rain through Sunday night.
