FIRST ALERT: Comfortable and quiet afternoon, few rain chances this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quiet weather pattern settles back in after a very active start to the week. Temperatures are mild this morning and will remain on the comfortable side for this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 70s along the Grand Strand today and into the upper 70s inland. If you are looking for any outdoor plans, today seems like a perfect day for them.
We have a few rain chances remaining for the rest of the week but none of them look to be a washout or bring any threat for severe weather.
A storm system will pass off shore of the Carolinas later tonight through Wednesday. This will bring a few showers near the beaches on Wednesday but most of the rain is expected to remain just offshore. Cloudy skies will be sticking around for Wednesday, keeping temperatures feeling more raw. Highs will only reach the lower 60s.
Temperatures will climb by the end of the week with the lower 70s returning on Thursday and Friday. Highs inland will return back to the mid-upper 70s by Friday. We will head into the weekend with a few showers possible on Saturday and Sunday. This doesn't look to bring heavy rain but more so, some April showers. Rain chances for both days this weekend are at 40%.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.