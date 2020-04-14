DHEC seeking several ‘rapid hire’ employees to support COVID-19 efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is recruiting for several rapid fire positions to support efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to information on DHEC’s Linkedin page, they are seeking a quality assurance assistant, a supply specialist and an emergency preparedness logistics coordinator.
“Join our task force of professionals who are responding to COVID-19 in order to preserve the health and well-being of our residents and the environment,” the post states.
