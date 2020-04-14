DHEC: 10 new deaths reported due to novel coronavirus in S.C., 115 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Tuesday there have been 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the 10 deaths, eight were elderly patients with underlying health conditions. Those patients were from Aiken, Berkeley, Clarendon, Lancaster and Lexington counties. DHEC reports that the 9th elderly patient with the presence of underlying conditions is still under investigation in Richland County. And the 10th patient was from Horry County and was middle-aged with underlying health conditions.
This brings the total number of deaths to 97 in South Carolina. Eight of the deaths came from Horry County, while another seven coronavirus-related deaths are in Florence County.
In addition, 115 new cases were announced Tuesday, bringing the total across the state up to 3,553.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (9), Anderson (2), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (8), Charleston (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (3), Colleton (1), Darlington (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (3), Georgetown (2), Greenville (27), Hampton (2), Horry (4), Jasper (2), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Lexington (2), Marion (2), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (3), Richland (11), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (1), York (2).
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
