Crews respond to overnight lumberyard fire in Conway

By WMBF News Staff | April 14, 2020 at 4:59 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 4:59 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County and Conway firefighters were called to a lumberyard fire just before midnight on Monday.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatch to the lumberyard in the 100 block of French Collins Road for a second-alarm commercial fire.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

According to the HCFR, efforts were sustained to work with on-site crews to remove wood and cut off air supply to the wood-curing system - where the fire was located - to minimize severity and potential property damage.

