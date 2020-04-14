Crews respond to overnight lumberyard fire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County and Conway firefighters were called to a lumberyard fire just before midnight on Monday.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatch to the lumberyard in the 100 block of French Collins Road for a second-alarm commercial fire.
No injuries were reported, officials said.
According to the HCFR, efforts were sustained to work with on-site crews to remove wood and cut off air supply to the wood-curing system - where the fire was located - to minimize severity and potential property damage.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.