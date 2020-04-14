Conway man ‘very grateful’ storm caused minor damage

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man who lives outside Conway is grateful Monday’s storm damage wasn’t as bad as it could have been.
Audie Hardee says around 8 a.m. Monday, the storm brought one of his trees down and it ripped a branch off another one.
The roof of his horse barn was also ripped up a bit, although he was able to repair that shortly afterward.
Hardee and his wife were inside when the worst part of the storm rolled through. He said he heard what sounded like a train whistle come through, and powerful winds lasted for about 45 seconds.
“I looked back outside, and the horse barn roof was blown up and the big tree there was down,” Hardee said.
Hardee said he’s glad his home wasn’t damaged, and that he, his wife and his two horses are safe.
“Very grateful it didn’t do more damage than it did," he said.
