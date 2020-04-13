Two cited for having party near CCU during governor’s ‘Home or Work’ order, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police cited two people for having a party with more than 20 people during the governor’s “Home or Work” order.
Police responded on Saturday to Quail Run near Coastal Carolina University after receiving a call about a noise complaint and party.
Officers said in a police report that they discovered a gathering of over 20 people in the backyard of a home.
The officer told all the people at the party to disperse and obtained the IDs for the people who lived at the home.
Another officer at the scene said that police had broken up a party at the home the night before the residents had been warned about the unlawful assembly violation.
A police report shows that Ryan Creecy and Jonathan Devereaux, both 21, were cited for unlawful assembly and told not to have any more parties at the home until the governor’s “Home or Work” order has been lifted.
The order states that all South Carolinians must remain at home or work unless visiting family, exercising or obtaining essential goods or services, which include food shopping and medicine pick-up. The order does not impact a person’s ability to exercise outdoors or go for a walk as a family.
Law enforcement across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have been telling communities that in order to enforce the governor’s order, they need neighbors’ help to let them know if they see crowds of three or more and who are not abiding by social distancing guidelines.
