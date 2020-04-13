Tornado blamed for death of Upstate plant worker

SENECA, S.C. (WYFF) - An employee at an Upstate plant was killed Monday during a tornado, according to company spokeswoman.
The contract employee was working at the BorgWarner plant in Seneca when a tornado hit the area, plant spokesperson Michelle Collins said.
Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis confirmed there was a storm-related death in Oconee County. Addis said he would release more details later in the day.
Collins said four other employees were at the plant at the time. She said they have some minor injuries but are okay.
Meteorologists tracked a presumed tornado on the ground in Seneca around 3:35 a.m.
The National Weather Service will be in the area Monday to confirm the tornado and determine its strength.
