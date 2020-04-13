Reports: Power lines, trees down from severe storms

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There are several reports of both trees and power lines down across the region as severe weather marches across the area.
The latest reports from South Carolina Highway Patrol as of 8:54 a.m. are as follows:
- Horry County: Debris in roadway at Kings Road and Lands End Boulevard
- Horry County: Debris in roadway at Red Bluff Road and Winding Path Drive
- Georgetown County: Tree in roadway at U.S. 52 between Brick Chimney Gapway Road
- Marion County: Tree in roadway at S.C. 41 ALT at Progress Road
- Horry County: Power lines in roadway at U.S. 501 at S.C. 544
- Darlington County: Tree in roadway at Georgetown Road and S.C. 34
- Marlboro County: Power lines in roadway at S.C. 38 N at Steen Road
- Florence County: Power lines in roadway U.S. 301 at Bethel Road
- Marlboro County: Power lines in roadway at Salem Road and Jackson Drive
WMBF News will continue to update you on reports of damage as updates come into the newsroom.
