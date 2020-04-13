Report: Christian McCaffrey signs extension with Panthers, becomes highest-paid RB in NFL history

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Christian McCaffrey has signed a four-year extension with the Carolina Panthers in a deal that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, according to multiple reports.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to tweet the news Monday afternoon that McCaffrey was signing a four-year, $64 million extension.
McCaffrey will make an average of $16 million per year, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.
“I’m so excited to continue my career in Carolina. I want to thank Mr. Tepper, Marty Hurney, and Coach Rhule for the opportunity to help lead this great franchise, and to all my teammates for their help along the way. And to Panthers fans, KEEP POUNDING!,” McCaffrey told Schefter.
According to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, negotiations moved quickly, as both sides were motivated to get the deal done.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Panthers quietly worked on Christian McCaffrey for the last few weeks to get the extension signed.
McCaffrey was entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and was coming off the third 1,000 receiving yards and 1,000 rushing yards season in NFL history.
The star running back has 2,920 total career rushing yards and 2,523 total career receiving yards. He also has 24 career rushing touchdowns and 15 career receiving touchdowns.
McCaffrey was named to the 2019 Pro Bowl and was named 2019 First-team All-Pro. He made Second-team All-Pro in 2018.
