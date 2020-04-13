Police seize meth, heroin during investigations at Conway area motel; 3 arrested

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two drug investigations led to three arrests at a motel in the Conway area, according to police.
Horry County Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit conducted the investigations on April 2 at Surestay Motel on Waccamaw Drive.
Officers investigated room 209 at the motel where they said they arrested 36-year-old BJ Frazier, also known as “Showtime.” He was charged with four counts of distribution of heroin and trafficking heroin. Authorities said they found six grams of heroin in the room.
Police also investigated room 301 where they arrested 53-year-old Kevin McCray and 39-year-old Rachel Taimuty. The two faces several charges including distribution of heroin and meth. Police said they seized meth, heroin, crack cocaine and more than $8,000 from the room.
