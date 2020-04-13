North Myrtle Beach leaders release furlough details on city employees

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach released more details on which employees have been furloughed due to the coronavirus.
Both full and part-time employees have been furloughed since very little revenue is coming into the city.
The city said 165 part-time employees have been furloughed, and the majority are in the Parks and Recreation Department. Officials added that 21 full-time employees have been furloughed, most of those were also in the Parks and Recreation Department.
Officials explained that some city departments have had to furlough more employees than others because there is no current demand for some of the services offered by some departments.
“For example, the Aquatic and Fitness Center is closed, all spring sports tourism events are canceled, umbrella and beach chair rentals and Italian Ice sales are postponed,” city officials explained in an email.
The city of North Myrtle Beach hopes that all furloughed employees will one day be able to return to their jobs with the city.
