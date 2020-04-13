No injuries reported after tree falls near home, boat in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after a tree fell near a boat and a home in the Pawleys Island area during Monday morning’s severe storms, officials said.
According to Midway Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent, the tree came down in the 400 block of Country Club Drive.
He added there was minimal damage to the home.
Monday’s severe weather brought multiple reports of downed trees and power lines throughout the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
