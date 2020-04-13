No injuries reported after tree falls near home, boat in Pawleys Island

A tree came down at a home off Country Club Drive in Pawleys Island. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | April 13, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 10:59 AM

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after a tree fell near a boat and a home in the Pawleys Island area during Monday morning’s severe storms, officials said.

According to Midway Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent, the tree came down in the 400 block of Country Club Drive.

He added there was minimal damage to the home.

Monday’s severe weather brought multiple reports of downed trees and power lines throughout the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

Nia Watson WMBF has a look at storm damage on Country Club Drive in Pawleys Island.

